AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.12. 225,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.