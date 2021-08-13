AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,277. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.