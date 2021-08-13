AXS Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 528,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.