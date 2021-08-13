AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,749. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.