AXS Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.91. 26,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.