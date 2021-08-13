AXS Investments LLC Sells 11,623 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 190,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,501. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

