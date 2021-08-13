AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 37.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 16,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 47.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $313.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.73. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $314.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

