AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $245.46. 50,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -341.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

