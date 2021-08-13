AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $297.22. 25,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,704. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

