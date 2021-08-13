AXS Investments LLC Sells 3,962 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,969 shares of company stock worth $5,413,986 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 55,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,946. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

