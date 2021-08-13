AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,856 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 125,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

