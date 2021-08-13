AXS Investments LLC Sells 6,907 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises approximately 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 158,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,391,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.50. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

