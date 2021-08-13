AXS Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Intuit by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.88. 9,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $540.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

