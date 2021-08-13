AXS Investments LLC Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

