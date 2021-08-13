Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $48,784.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

