B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,620.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

