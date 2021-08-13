B. Riley Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

