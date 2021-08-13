B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Acquires 8,005 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 239,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,075. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

