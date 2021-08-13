B. Riley Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $100.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.76. 8,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.52 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last ninety days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.