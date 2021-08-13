B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NYMT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 794,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,842,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

