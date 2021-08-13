Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.