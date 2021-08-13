Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

ETR G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

