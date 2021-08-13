Baader Bank Reiterates “€390.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €390.00 ($458.82) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €256.22 ($301.44).

ETR:ZO1 traded up €2.80 ($3.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €278.20 ($327.29). 7,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €299.60 ($352.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.36.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

