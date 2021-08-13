Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

