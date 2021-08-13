Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Badger Meter worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

