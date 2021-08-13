Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.58.

BIDU opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $281,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

