Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,958 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -711.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.