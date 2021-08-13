bAlpha Market Capitalization Tops $550,795.44 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $550,795.44 and approximately $525,234.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.60 or 0.00065960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

