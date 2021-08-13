Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BBVA stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

