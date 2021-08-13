Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

BBDO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 40,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

