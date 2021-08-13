Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 51,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $672.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.