Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,851. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

