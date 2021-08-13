Bank of Hawaii Has $1.34 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

