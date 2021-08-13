Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $704.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

