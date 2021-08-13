Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

