Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

