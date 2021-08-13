Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,546 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $175.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

