Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.00.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$129.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.45.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

