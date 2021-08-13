Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$127.00 at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.46.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$128.70. 642,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,425. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.45 and a 12-month high of C$130.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.45.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.