BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.