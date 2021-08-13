Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,409,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

