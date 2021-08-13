Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.90 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.04.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

