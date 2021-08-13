Barclays Boosts Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target to GBX 380

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 350.04 ($4.57) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.88. The company has a quick ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 35.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The stock has a market cap of £887.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

