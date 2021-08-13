Barclays Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,989. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

