Barclays Downgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Equal Weight

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.