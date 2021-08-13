Barclays Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Underweight

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

RTLR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

