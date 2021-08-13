Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $171.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. 6,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,241. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.