Barclays Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 23,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,836,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,663,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 516,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

