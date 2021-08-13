Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

