Barclays Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.
Shares of RKT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
