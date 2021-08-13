Barclays Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of RKT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

